ಚುನಾವಣೆಯೆಂಬ ರೋಚಕ ಪತ್ತೆದಾರಿ ಕಾದಂಬರಿ!

Vasant

ವಸಂತ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ, ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Election fever is increasing in Karnataka. All political parties have started campaigning throughout Karnataka. It's like a festival all over the state. The elections have become nothing less than suspense thriller detecitve novel, says Vasant Kulkarni from Singapore.