ಕೋಟಿ ರೋಗಕ್ಕೆ ಮದ್ದಿರಬಹುದು, ಜಾತಿ ರೋಗಕ್ಕೆ ಔಷಧ ಇದೆಯಾ!

Vasant

ವಸಂತ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ, ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

English summary

Recent Koregaon riot again witnessed caste feelings of people. How such feelings ruin our country? Leaders should think of it and people should aware of such situation. Here is the beautiful write up by One India columnist Vasant Kulkarni.