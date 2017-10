ಭಾಷಾ ಕಲಹದ ನಡುವೆ ಸೊರಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ

Vasant

ವಸಂತ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ, ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

English summary

Belagavi, the city in North Karnataka dominated by Marathi speaking people, where Kannada and Kannadigas are given second preferance, is still far away from developments. Vasant Kulkarni dreams of a Belagavi without any language clashes.