ಇದು ಒಂದು ಮೊಟ್ಟೆಯ ಕಥೆಯಲ್ಲ, ಹಲವು ಕೂದಲ ಕಥೆ!

Srinath Bhalle

ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಭಲ್ಲೆ, ರಿಚ್ಮಂಡ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Though bald is fashion now, who is not bothered about losing hair? For some it's status symbol, for some nothing but style. But, this tale is about losing hair, be it man or woman, but of course with humorous touch by Srinath Bhalle.