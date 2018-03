ಉಪೇಂದ್ರ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಭವಿಷ್ಯದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಜಾತಕ ಏನು ಹೇಳುತ್ತದೆ?

Astrology

Srinivasa Mata

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

What horoscope predict about actor- director Upendra's political career? There is a misunderstanding in recently launched KPJP. So, Upendra has announced that, he will announce decision regarding this issue on Tuesday, March 6th. Here is an analysis of Upendra horoscope by well known astrologer Prakash Ammannaya.