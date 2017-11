ಕಾರ್ತೀಕ ಅಮಾವಾಸ್ಯೆ ಶನೈಶ್ಚರ ಪೂಜೆ ವಿಪರೀತ ವಿಶೇಷ, ಸಿಕ್ಕಾಪಟ್ಟೆ ಫಲ

Astrology

ಪಂಡಿತ್ ವಿಠ್ಠಲ ಭಟ್

English summary

Shani worship on Kartika Amavasye (November 18th) gives special blessings. Here is the procedure of worship explained by well known astrologer Pandit Vittala Bhat.