ಶುಕ್ರನ ಅನುಗ್ರಹ ಇದ್ದರೆ ಇವರ್ಯಾಕೆ ಪದೇ ಪದೇ ಲವ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬೀಳ್ತಾರೆ?

Astrology

ಕಬ್ಯಾಡಿ ಜಯಾರಾಮಾಚಾರ್ಯ

English summary

There is a normal perception that, actors, sportsmen, writers, musicians have more than one affair or marriage. We cannot generalise this. But which planet leads person to have more than one affair or marriage according to astrology? Well known astrologer Kabiyadi Jayaramacharya explains.