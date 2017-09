ಇಂದು ವಿಶ್ವ ಪ್ರವಾಸೋದ್ಯಮ ದಿನ: ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಿಗರಿಂದ ಶುಭಹಾರೈಕೆ

Travel

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Life is #journey ; The more U Travel, The more U Learn & Gain experience Keep travelling Keep Learning Keep Living Happy #WorldTourismDay pic.twitter.com/qzdrGk7nzh

Today is #WorldTourismDay ,my SandArt with message" Sustainable tourism a tool for Development " at Bhubaneswar airport in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/N9bFy0cs5g

Greetings on #WorldTourismDay . #MadhyaPradesh is blessed with natural and man-made splendours. I invite all to visit our beautiful state. pic.twitter.com/1g1jn4LHT9

Discover the beautiful landscapes, cultures & people of Namma Karnataka, this #WorldTourismDay . Celebrating One State, Many Worlds! pic.twitter.com/JEtY62bMDK

On #WorldTourismDay , I invite people from all over the world to come & discover the beauty of #IncredibleIndia & hospitality of our people.

English summary

World has been celebrating World Tourism day Since 1980 on 27th of September of every year. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah convey their wishes on tourism day to the people through twitter