ಕಾವೇರಿ ವಿಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಣ್ಮರೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದ ಅಂಬರೀಶಣ್ಣ ನಿಮಗೆ ಇದು ಗೊತ್ತಿಲ್ಲವೆ?

Response

ಸಿ.ಟಿ.ಮಂಜುನಾಥ್, ಮಂಡ್ಯ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Mahadayi water dispute now news in the Karnataka. Manjunath who is from Mandya district writes letter to former minister and MLA Ambareesh regarding this issue. He raises some questions.