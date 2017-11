ಪಂಪ ಕನ್ನಡ ರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಿಂಚಿದ ಮಿಚಿಗನ್ನಡಿಗರು

Article

ವಿವೇಕಾನಂದ ಆರ್, ಡೆಟ್ರಾಯ್ಟ್, ಮಿಚಿಗನ್

English summary

Pampa Kannada Koota in Michigan celebrated Kannada Rajyotsava and Deepavali together on November 11 in Southfield. Array of cultural activities were organized by the enthusiastic youth. Talented young artists were felicitated too.