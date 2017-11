ಶಾರ್ಜಾ ಮಣ್ಣಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡ ಕಲರವ: ಅದ್ದೂರಿ ರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ ವೈಭವ

Article

ರಜನಿ ಭಟ್, ಅಬುಧಾಬಿ

English summary

Grand Kannada Rajyotsava celebration by Sharjah Karnataka Sangha in Sharjah (UAE), event held on 17th Nov, 2017. Karnataka Food and Civil supply minister UT Khader and Industralist B R Shetty was the chief guest of this event.