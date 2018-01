‘ನನಗೂ ಸಂಘ ಪರಿವಾರದಿಂದ ಹಿಂಸೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ'

Vijayapura

ವಿಜಯಪುರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

The Shiv Sena will field its candidates in 50 seats in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections 2018 said, Sriram Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik in Vijayapura on January 16.