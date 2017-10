ಹಿಂಸೆ ಮಾಡದೆ ಗೋವುಗಳನ್ನು ಕೊಲ್ಲಿ ಅಂದಿದ್ರು ಕಾರಂತರು : ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ರೈ

Udupi

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

Kannada actor Prakash has hit back at the detractors by saying he has eligibility to receive prestigious Dr Shivarama Karanth Hutturu Prashasti. BJP had opposed conferring award to Rai after his comment against Narendra Modi. The award was presented to him in Kota in Udupi district.