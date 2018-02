ಉಡುಪಿ ಕೃಷ್ಣಮಠ ಪಾರ್ಕಿಂಗ್ ಏರಿಯಾದ ಗೋಲ್ಮಾಲ್ ಸಾಬೀತು: ಶಿರೂರು ಶ್ರೀಗಳಿಗೆ ಜವಾಬ್ದಾರಿ

Udupi

Balaraj Tantri

Golmal in Udupi Krishna Math parking area proved and responsibility of that land has been given to Shiroor Seer. On Jan 19th, Illegal shops in parking area of Udupi Krishna Mutt parking premises demolished by Shiroor Seer. Seer was angry on Pejawar Seer close-aids behind all these illegal activities.