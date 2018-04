ಪ್ರಮೋದ್ ಮದ್ವರಾಜ್ ಗೆ ಪರ್ಯಾಯ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಸಿದ್ದಪಡಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆಯಾ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌ ?

Udupi

There is a rumour spread that Udupi incharge minister Pramod Madhwaraj to way out of congress and join BJP. after that Madhwaraj clarified that he wont leave congress . But according to the source that congress senior leaders searching alternative for Madhwaraj in next upcoming election to contest from Udupi constituency .