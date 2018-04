ರಾಮನಗರ : ಮಾಗಡಿ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಕಣದ ಚಿತ್ರಣ

Ramanagara

lekhaka-ramesh ramakirshna

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

JD(S) and Congress direct fight expected in Magadi assembly constituency, Ramanagara. H.C.Balakrishna who suspended form JD(S) joined Congress. He is contesting for Karnataka assembly elections 2018 as Congress candidate. Hanumantharaju is a BJP candidate for the constituency.