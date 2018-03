'ಕೈ' ಬಿಟ್ಟ ಜೇಡ್ರಳ್ಳಿ ಕೃಷ್ಣಪ್ಪ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಗೆ, ಮಾಗಡೀಲಿ ಇದೇನಿದು?

Ramanagara

lekhaka-ramesh ramakirshna

Jedralli Krishnappa left the Congress and gives hint about joining JDS soon. It will affect on Magadai constituency in up coming Karnataka assembly elections. JDS planning to organize Vikasa Samavesh in Magadi on March 25th. Jedralli Krishnappa likely to join JDS on that day.