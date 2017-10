ಅ.21ರಂದು ಬಿಡದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಯುವ ಕಾರ್ಯಕಾರಣಿ ಸಭೆ

Ramanagara

ರಾಮನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

JDS youth executive committee meeting in Magnolia resort Bidadi, Ramanagar district on OCT 21 for preparations for 2018 assembly polls. The meeting will be held under the leadership of youth President and MLA Madhu Bangarappa.