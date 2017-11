ನನ್ನ ಆಸ್ತಿ ಯೋಗೇಶ್ವರ್‌ ಗೆ ಉಡುಗೊರೆ ನೀಡುವೆ ಎಂದು ಡಿಕೆಶಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದೇಕೆ?

Ramanagara

ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Power Minister Dk Shivakumar denied all allegations made by CP Yogeshwar on Pavagada Solar park scam. Minister Shivakumar if he is proved guilty, then he will gift his assets to CP Yogeshwar.