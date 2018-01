ರಾಮನಗರ: ವರದಕ್ಷಿಣೆ ಕೂಪಕ್ಕೆ ನವವಿವಾಹಿತೆ ಬಲಿ

Ramanagara

ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

A woman in Magadi, in Ramanagara commits suicide after her mother in law and husband demanded dowry from her. The incident took place on Jan 27th. She mentioned her husband and mother in law are the reason behind her death, in death note.