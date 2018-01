ಚುನಾವಣೆಗಾಗಿ ಅತಿರುದ್ರಯಾಗ ಮಾಡಿಸಿಲ್ಲ : ದೇವೇಗೌಡರ ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟನೆ

Ramanagara

ರಾಮನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda clarifies about purpose of 'Ati Rudra Mahayaga' at the Shringeri Sharada Peetha. Deve gowda during the private function at Ramanagara said Yaga conducted for the prosperity of Karnataka.