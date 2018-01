ಡಿ.ಕೆ.ಶಿ ಗೆ ಮಹಿಳೆಯರಿಂದ ಪೊರಕೆ ಸೇವೆ ಮಾಡಿಸ್ತೇನೆ: ಯೋಗೇಶ್ವರ್

Ramanagara

ರಾಮನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Channapatna MLA CP Yogeshwar said he will make women to beat DK Shivakumar with broomstick. He also said DK Shivakumar and his brother Suresh has become mental.