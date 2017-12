ರಾಯಚೂರು: ಬುದ್ಧಿ ಹೇಳಿದಕ್ಕೆ ಅಪ್ಪನನ್ನೇ ಕೊಂದ ಮಗ

Raichur

ರಾಯಚೂರು ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

In Rayachuru District, Lingasgoor taluk's Bogapura village son Devaraju killed his father Venkayya for giving life advises. He beats his father to death and thrown his body to the river.