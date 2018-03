ಟಿಡಿಪಿ-ಎನ್ ಡಿಎ ಬ್ರೇಕ್ ಅಪ್: ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾಗೆ ನುಂಗಲಾರದ ತುತ್ತು?!

New Delhi

oi-Trupti Hegde

English summary

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Amit Shah on Saturday termed the decision of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to pull out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over special category status to the state as 'unfortunate' and 'unilateral'.