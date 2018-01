ಡಾವೋಸ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ ಗಳಿಸಿದ ಮೋದಿ ಮೇಲೆ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಟೀಕಾಸ್ತ್ರ

New Delhi

Prasad

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Dear PM, Welcome to Switzerland! Please tell DAVOS why 1% of India’s population gets 73% of its wealth? I’m attaching a report for your ready reference. https://t.co/lLSNOig5pE

English summary

Welcome to Switzerland! Please tell DAVOS why 1% of India’s population gets 73% of its wealth? Rahul Gandhi has suggested Narendra Modi, who has become the first PM to address World Economic Forum in Davos in Switzerland, to explain on economic inequality in India.