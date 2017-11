ಈ ಅಪಘಾತದ ವಿಡಿಯೋ ನೋಡಿದ್ರೆ ಶಾಕ್ ಆಗ್ತೀರಾ

New Delhi

Heavy smog in NCR. View from my apartment. #smogindelhi Feeling like living above the clouds. Zero visibility on ground. Alarming situation pic.twitter.com/KO12Ja1Dbr

A very disturbing video of how #SmogInDelhi is causing accidents on the highways! Please be careful while driving on Highways around Delhi at high speed! Better to postpone your travel till #SmogInDelhi is over pic.twitter.com/j4gqZTpGdk

At least one person was killed and left six others injured after at least 24 speeding vehicles rammed into each other on the Agra-Noida Yamuna Expressway on Wednesday due to dense fog enveloping the national capital and adjoining areas.