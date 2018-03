2019 ರಲ್ಲೂ ಎನ್ ಡಿಎಯದ್ದೇ ಸರ್ಕಾರ: ರಾಮದಾಸ್ ಆಠವಾಳೆ

New Delhi

oi-Trupti Hegde

There is no comparison between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi. As long as there is Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi will continue winning. The number of seats might go down a little but in 2019 it will be only BJP and NDA which will form the govt: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale pic.twitter.com/R6kNkIHG7U

English summary

