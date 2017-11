ಸಲಿಂಗಕಾಮ ಒಂದು ಪ್ರವೃತ್ತಿ, ಅದು ಶಾಶ್ವತವಲ್ಲ: ರವಿಶಂಕರ್ ಗುರೂಜಿ

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

Nobody should face discrimination because of their sexual preferences. To be branded a criminal for this is absurd.

Homosexuality-not a crime in any Smriti. Everyone has male & female elements. According to their dominance,tendencies show up & may change.

Homosexuality has never been considered a crime in Hindu culture. In fact, Lord Ayyappa was born of Hari-Hara (Vishnu & Shiva). #Sec377

English summary

"Homosexuality is a tendency, this tendency is not permanent, it may change later" founder of Art Of Living, Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji told in Jawaharlala Nehru University(JNU) in New Delhi. The spiritual leader was addressing the annual Nehru memorial lecture there.