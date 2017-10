ಪ್ರಧಾನ ಮಂತ್ರಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಲಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಗ್ನಿ ಅವಘಡ

New Delhi

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

#Delhi : 10 fire tenders were rushed to the site of fire at PMO that broke out around 3:35 AM; flames were doused within 20 minutes pic.twitter.com/SNRuWIsovI

English summary

A fire broke out in one of the rooms located at the Prime Minister’s Office early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out at around 3.30 am at room number 242 located on the second flood of the PMO.