ವರುಣಾದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಜಯೇಂದ್ರಗೇ ಟಿಕೆಟ್ ಕೊಡಿ: ಜಿಟಿ ದೇವೇಗೌಡ ಒತ್ತಾಯ

Mysore

oi-Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karnataka assembly elections 2018: "BY Vijayendra, son of former cm BS Yeddyurappa has many followers and supporters in Varuna constituency in Mysuru. It will be beneficial to BJP, if it gives him ticket from here" JDS candidate for Chamundeshwari constituency G T Devegowda told in Mysuru