ಮಂಡ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಮಲ ಅರಳಿಸುವ ಯೋಗೇಶ್ವರ್ ತಂತ್ರ ಫಲ ನೀಡುವುದೆ?

Mandya

ಮಂಡ್ಯ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Will MLA CP Yogeshwar strategy work out for BJP in Mandya? This is the question roaming in Mandya politics. Congress and JDS are very strong in this district. But there is confusion in Congress candidate, whether Ramya or Ambarish contest from constituency. Yogeshwar planning to make this as gain to BJP.