ಮಂಡ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಪೆಲಿಕಾನ್ ಹಕ್ಕಿಗಳ ನಿಗೂಢ ಸಾವು: ತಜ್ಞರಿಂದ ಪರಿಶೀಲನೆ

Mandya

ಮಂಡ್ಯ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Many pelican birds in Mandya's kokkare bellur bird sanctuary are dying mysteriously from few days. People are worried of bird flu and demanded forest department to take necessary actions. No few scientists are started reasearch about birds' death.