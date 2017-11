ಮಂಡ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ ಗೆ ಶಾಕ್ ನೀಡಿದ ರಮ್ಯಾ ನಡೆ!

Mandya

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

Karnataka Congress MLA from Mandya, Kannada actor Ambareesh is worried about getting ticket from congress party in Karnataka assembly elections 2018. After AICC social media chief and Kannada actress Ramya came to Mandya, Ambareesh's confidence of getting ticket decreases!