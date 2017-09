ಶ್ರೀರಂಗಪಟ್ಟಣ ದಸರಾ ಲಾಂಛನ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ

Madikeri

ಬಿ.ಎಂ. ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

In Srirangapattana preparations of Dasara festival has been taking momentum. The district administration has released the logo for this Dasara celebrations. Dasara celebrations will start on September 24th and ends on September 26th, 2017.