ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ಕೀಳು ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ ಬಿಂಬಿಸುವ ಬಿಎಸ್ ವೈ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ: ಡಿಕೆಶಿ ಟಾಂಗ್

Kolar

ಕೋಲಾರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Yeddyurappa's statement shows BJP culture, says minister DK Shivakumar in Bangarapet, Kolar. While AICC president Rahul Gandhi visit Karnataka, we will also call for bandh, this is the statement by BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa.