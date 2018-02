ಕೋಳಿ ಫಾರಂನಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ವಚ್ಛತೆಗೆ ಬಂದಿದ್ದ ಏಳು ಕೂಲಿ ಕಾರ್ಮಿಕರ ಸಾವು

Kolar

ಕೋಲಾರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

7 labours died in poultry farm in Palamaner, which is situated in Andhra Pradesh, border of Kolar district. These 7 labours went to clean the tank. Due to toxic gas smell the fell ill and died while taking them to hospital.