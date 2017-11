ಆನಂದ್ ಅಸ್ನೋಟಿಕರ್ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ನಡೆ ನ.22ಕ್ಕೆ ಘೋಷಣೆ

Karwar

ಕಾರವಾರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Stage set for Former minister Anand Asnotikar political re-entry. In a meeting with supporters on Suday in Karwar Anand Asnotikar said, he will announced his next political move on November 22, 2017.