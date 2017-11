ಇರುವೆ ಕಚ್ಚಿ ಅಂಗವಿಕಲ ಯುವಕ ಸಾವು, ಮಾನವೀಯತೆ ಮೆರೆದ ಸ್ಥಳೀಯರು

Karwar

ಡಿ.ಪಿ.ನಾಯ್ಕ

English summary

In Karavara Disabled man Shivu dies from Ant Bite, Shivu's mother Kamala brought Sugarecane for her daughter's wedding, Ants attracted to sugare cane and then Attacked Shivu, Shivu screems in Pain, some localites hurry to help and admited Shivu to nearest Hospital but he Dies there. locolites help poor Shivu family to do final cremation.