ಬೇಲೆಕೇರಿ ಪ್ರಕರಣ: ಉತ್ತರ ಕನ್ನಡದ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಶಾಸಕರಿಬ್ಬರಿಗೆ ಕಂಟಕ

Karwar

ಡಿ.ಪಿ.ನಾಯ್ಕ

English summary

The Karnataka state government has created a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the illegal export case of Belekeri ore and has now worried two MLAs in Uttara Kannada district. The SIT probe is likely to effect to the Karwar MLA Satish Sail and Yallapur MLA Shivaram Hebbar.