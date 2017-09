ಆಹಾರ ಜಾಗೃತಿಗಾಗಿ ದೇಶಪರ್ಯಟನೆ ಹೊರಟ ಯುವಕ ಕಾರವಾರದಲ್ಲಿ

Districts

ಕಾರವಾರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Youth from Chennai has arrived to Karwar to create awareness about food wastage. Nigin Binish is set on India tour with a noble cause to create awareness about food wastage. He got this idea when he saw a lady eating food from garbage bin.