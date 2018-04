ಇರುವುದೋ ಬಿಡುವುದೋ : ಗೊಂದಲದಲ್ಲಿ ರೇವಣಸಿದ್ದಯ್ಯ

Karnataka

oi-Yashaswini

English summary

Dr Yathindra siddaramaiah visited the farm house of retired police officer Revanasiddaiah and urged him not to join BJP. Earlier B Y Vijayendra of BJP met him and invited him to join his party. JDS too is trying woo him to ease the victory of G T Devegowda in Chamundeshwari.