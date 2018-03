ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ 'ಕನ್ನಡ' ಮಂತ್ರ, ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಕಗ್ಗಂಟು

Karnataka

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karnataka will on March 23 elect four members to the Rajya Sabha. The ruling Congress would have no problem in electing two members while the BJP can send one of its members to the upper house of Parliament. The fourth would be a fight by the Congress and JD(S). With the Karnataka Assembly Elections round the corner, the focus would clearly be on Kannada pride.