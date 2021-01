ಶಾಲಾ-ಕಾಲೇಜು ಪುನರಾರಂಭ: ಡಾ. ವೀರೇಂದ್ರ ಹೆಗ್ಗಡೆ ಮಹತ್ವದ ಮಾತು!

English summary

Various seers of the state have welcomed the reopening of the schools, including Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. Veerendra Heggade, Shivaratri Desi Kendra Sree, Sirigare Sri, Siddaganga Sri, Nirmalanandanath Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Math. Teachers, sheriffs and COEs have spoken out in state where children are lined up on the premises of some schools. Teachers, DCs and COEs have spoken confident words during the reopening of the schools.