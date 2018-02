ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ರಿಯರ್ ವ್ಯೂ ಮಿರರ್ ಹೇಳಿಕೆಗೂ ಟೀಕೆಯೋ ಟೀಕೆ!

Karnataka

Trupti Hegde

True becuse Modi wants to ensure scams like 2G,CWG,Coal etc are never again seen in India - he needs to look back ensure such scams are never committed https://t.co/CsOeUXrfL4

What has this arrogant, immature, nonsense done in the past 4 years except to criticise Mr.Modi? This fellow is a spoilt brat using the surname of Ghandi to fool this nation. - https://t.co/70k66XczFQ

Absolutely right observation by @OfficeOfRG "PM Modi Drives Vehicle Looking In Rear-View Mirror, Will Cause Accidents" He advised the prime minister "to learn governance" from state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah "who runs the government looking forward". https://t.co/PGLlpkV9P0

Rahul is driving without a rear view mirror because he doesnt want to see Bofors, 2G, CoalG and Damad G @BJP4India @BJP4Karnataka

English summary

"Narendra Modi is the kind of prime minister who drives the vehicle looking in the rear view mirror..." AICC president Rahul Gandhi's statement in his speech in Hospet, Bellari district becomes viral now! Many of his fans supported his views and many of Modi fans blamed him for the statement.