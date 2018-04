ಅನಂತ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಹೆಗಡೆ ಕಾರು ಅಪಘಾತ: ಕೊಲೆ ಸಂಚಿನ ಆರೋಪ

Districts

Trupti Hegde

Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde's escort vehicle was hit by a truck in Karnataka's Haveri district late on Tuesday night. Hegde was traveling near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district around 11:30 p.m. when the incident took place. Police have arrested the truck driver.