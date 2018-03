ದಿಟ್ಟ ಆರ್ ಟಿಐ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತ ರಾಜಶೇಖರ್ ಸಂದರ್ಶನ

Karnataka

GM Rohini

English summary

RTI activist, anti-corruption crusader Rajashekar Mulali interview. The daring RTI activist from Ballari had bared H Y Meti, who was allegedly involved in scandal with a woman. Now, Rajashekar is on Padayatra Ballari to Bengaluru to create awareness. In an interview he said he has no plan to join political party.