ಗೋಕರ್ಣದಲ್ಲಿ ರಮೇಶ್ ಅರವಿಂದರ ‘ಬಟರ್ ಫ್ಲೈ’!

Districts

ಡಿ.ಪಿ.ನಾಯ್ಕ, ಕಾರವಾರ

English summary

Ramesh Aravind's directorial Butterfly Kannada movie shooting is going on in Gokarna, Uttara Kannada. Parul Yadav of Pyarge Aagbittaite is the leading female actor.