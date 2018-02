ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಪ್ರೀತಿ, ಸ್ವಾಗತಕ್ಕೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದ ಹೇಳಿದ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ

Karnataka

Thank you Karnataka for your warmth and affection! Here is a short video with some of the highlights of our Yatra. #JanaAashirwadaYatre pic.twitter.com/Ad6fdjkYiC

After winding up his four-day campaign in poll-bound Karnataka, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today thanked the state for the "warmth and affection" it extended to him during the visit. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi posted a video showing highlights of the campaign 'Jana Ashirwada Yatre', during which he held rallies, interacted with farmers and visited temples and a dargah.