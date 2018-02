ಪುತ್ತೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್‌, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಯಾರೆಂದೇ ಗೊತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ

Karnataka

Kiran Sirsikar

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

BJP is in direct fight with the Congress in Puttur assembly constituency of Dakshina Kannada district. Shakuntala Shetty (Congress) is the sitting MLA of the constituency. Where Kavu Hemanath shetty also in race for congress ticket . In BJP Sanjiva Matanduru, Arun Kumar Puttila and Ashok Shetty are in the race for ticket.