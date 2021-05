ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು ಮತ್ತು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕಕ್ಕೆ ಅಧಿಕ ಆಮ್ಲಜನಕ ಪೂರೈಕೆ

12th Oxygen Express of Karnataka reached WFD @09:32 hrs. Train was taken over by SBC crew at DMM at 06:40 hrs. The team consists of:

Lp - Abhilash K.G

Alp- Vishnu A.R

Gd- J.Jagadish

Loco No.16606 WDM-3/ JMP. Crew change achieved at DMM in under 5 minutes. ⁦@PiyushGoyal⁩ pic.twitter.com/3hLGbWDrOB — DRM Bengaluru (@drmsbc) May 25, 2021